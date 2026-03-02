Kyshawn George Injury: Leaves early Monday
George didn't return to Monday's 123-118 loss to the Rockets after exiting with 6:13 left in the third quarter due to a left elbow sprain. He finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes.
George had been listed as questionable heading into Monday's contest due to a left knee contusion, but it was a new injury that knocked him out of the game early. The second-year wing was later spotted sitting on the bench following a trip to the locker room, but the Wizards didn't clear him to return to the contest. George can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic until the team provides another update.
