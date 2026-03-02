Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Leaves early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 12:43pm

George didn't return to Monday's 123-118 loss to the Rockets after exiting with 6:13 left in the third quarter due to a left elbow sprain. He finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes.

George had been listed as questionable heading into Monday's contest due to a left knee contusion, but it was a new injury that knocked him out of the game early. The second-year wing was later spotted sitting on the bench following a trip to the locker room, but the Wizards didn't clear him to return to the contest. George can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic until the team provides another update.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyshawn George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyshawn George See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
8 days ago