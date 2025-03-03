Fantasy Basketball
Kyshawn George Injury: Makes early exit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 1:47pm

George sustained an apparent facial injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Heat and headed to the locker room, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

George caught an elbow to the face from an opposing player and seemingly required some assistance walking back to the locker room. In the likely event the rookie first-round pick doesn't return for the final minutes of the quarter, he'll finish the game with 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

