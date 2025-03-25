Fantasy Basketball
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Out against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 12:52pm

George (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers.

George rolled his ankle during Monday's game against the Raptors and was unable to return, and it's not a good sign to see him being ruled out 24 hours in advance of this contest. With George out, several players could see an uptick in playing time such as Jaylen Martin, AJ Johnson, Justin Champagnie and Tristan Vukcevic.

