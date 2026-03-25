Kyshawn George Injury: Out at least one more week
The Wizards said Wednesday that George (elbow) will be re-evaluated in one week, at which point an update for his rest-of-season status will be provided, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
George is dealing with a Grade 2 distal UCL tear in his left elbow, an issue that has kept him sidelined since March 3. The Wizards are planning to take a conservative approach with George, so it wouldn't be surprising for next week's update to be negative. While George has been out, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins have taken on larger roles. The Wizards have six regular-season games after George's set re-evaluation date of April 1.
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