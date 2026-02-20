Kyshawn George Injury: Out for Friday

George has a left big toe sprain and will not play Friday against the Pacers.

After George finished with six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Pacers, the team will hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With George sidelined, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley could be more involved for Washington.