Kyshawn George Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
George is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion.
The fact that George is questionable suggests a decision on the rookie's status will be made closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff. George has started in each of his last 23 appearances, averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over that span.
