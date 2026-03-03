Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:19am

George is out for Tuesday's game against Orlando with a right elbow sprain.

George suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Rockets and needs at least one contest to recover. His absence should allow Bilal Coulibaly and Will Riley to play expanded roles Tuesday.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
