Kyshawn George Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
George is out for Tuesday's game against Orlando with a right elbow sprain.
George suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Rockets and needs at least one contest to recover. His absence should allow Bilal Coulibaly and Will Riley to play expanded roles Tuesday.
