Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Ruled out vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 3:31pm

George (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

George will miss his fourth consecutive contest Monday due to a sprained left ankle. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Kings. Tristan Vukcevic and Jaylen Martin will likely continue to receive a bump in minutes due to George, Khris Middleton (knee) and Anthony Gill (hip) being sidelined.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
