Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 6:10am

George (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas.

George suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half of Tuesday's loss to Cleveland and will miss his first game of the season Thursday. While being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Thursday's contest is not a great sign, the rookie forward could be ready to return to action Saturday against Denver.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now