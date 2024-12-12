Kyshawn George Injury: Still out for Friday
George (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against Cleveland.
George is slated to miss his fourth consecutive outing Friday due to a sprained left ankle. The rookie has seen significant playing time this season, and in his absence, Anthony Gill and Marvin Bagley are candidates for an uptick in playing time. George's next chance to play will come Sunday against Boston.
