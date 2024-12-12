Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Still out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 4:05pm

George (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against Cleveland.

George is slated to miss his fourth consecutive outing Friday due to a sprained left ankle. The rookie has seen significant playing time this season, and in his absence, Anthony Gill and Marvin Bagley are candidates for an uptick in playing time. George's next chance to play will come Sunday against Boston.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now