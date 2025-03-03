Kyshawn George Injury: Sustains jaw contusion

George has been ruled ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Heat due to a jaw contusion.

George took a blow to the face during the fourth quarter and checked out of the game with 9:41 remaining in the period before the Wizards ruled him out. His status will be worth monitoring over the next few days as the team returns home to face the Jazz on Wednesday. Before departing Monday's contest, George posted 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes.