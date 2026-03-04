Kyshawn George Injury: To be re-evaluated in three weeks
The Wizards announced Wednesday that George has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
George sustained the injury in Monday's loss to Houston and won't return until late March at the very earliest. With the Wizards sitting at 16-45 on the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see the club exercise extreme caution with the second-year wing for the remainder of the season. With George sidelined, Will Riley, Jamir Watkins (ankle) and Justin Champagnie are candidates for increased minutes.
