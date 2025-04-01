Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Won't play against Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:58pm

George is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings with a sprained left ankle.

The injury will cost the rookie first-rounder a fifth straight game Wednesday, with his next chance to suit up coming Thursday against Orlando. With Khris Middleton (knee) also out of action against Sacramento, Bub Carrington and Jaylen Martin should continue playing meaningful roles.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now