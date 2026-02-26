Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

George (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

George has frequently missed time for the Wizards, and his latest injury is a knee contusion. With George sidelined, the team is likely to lean more on Justin Champagnie and Will Riley.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
