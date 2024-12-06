Fantasy Basketball
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George Injury: Won't suit up for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 2:55pm

George (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

George will miss his second consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle, his next chance to return will come in Sunday's outing against Memphis. The rookie will join Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (ankle) on the sideline, meaning Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Jared Butler are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
