Kyshawn George Injury: Won't suit up Saturday

George (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

George will miss his second consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle, and his next chance to return will come in Sunday's outing against Memphis. The rookie will join Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (ankle) on the sideline, meaning Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Jared Butler are candidates for an uptick in playing time.