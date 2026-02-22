Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

George (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

George missed the second game of a back-to-back set Friday due to a toe injury, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Over his last five appearances, George holds averages of 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
