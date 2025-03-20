Kyshawn George News: Available vs. Orlando

George (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Magic.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, George will get back on the floor for the Wizards on Thursday to face Orlando. The 20-year-old rookie is averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season, shooting 36.9 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep.