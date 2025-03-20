Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Available vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

George (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Magic.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, George will get back on the floor for the Wizards on Thursday to face Orlando. The 20-year-old rookie is averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season, shooting 36.9 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now