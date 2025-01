George is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Bulls on Friday.

George started in the Wizards' last two games and averaged 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals over 27.5 minutes per contest in those starts. However, George will come off the bench Friday due to Jordan Poole returning from a hip injury.