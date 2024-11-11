Fantasy Basketball
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

George is not in the Wizards' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets.

George has started in four of the Wizards' last five games, during which he averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 33.0 minutes. However, George will revert to a reserve role Monday as Kyle Kuzma (groin) returns from a five-game absence. George should still be heavily utilized in Washington's rotation while coming off the bench.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
