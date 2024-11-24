Fantasy Basketball
Kyshawn George

Kyshawn George News: Balanced outing in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

George supplied 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Pacers.

George got the starting nod Sunday with Jordan Poole (hip) out, providing an all-around performance by concluding as the lone Wizards player with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. George has now started in five games this year, reaching double figures in scoring in four of those five contests.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
