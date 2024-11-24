Kyshawn George News: Balanced outing in start

George supplied 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Pacers.

George got the starting nod Sunday with Jordan Poole (hip) out, providing an all-around performance by concluding as the lone Wizards player with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. George has now started in five games this year, reaching double figures in scoring in four of those five contests.