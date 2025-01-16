Kyshawn George News: Career-high 24 points off bench

George registered a team-high 24 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 130-123 loss to the Suns.

George somewhat surprisingly led the team in scoring, putting up a career-high 24 points with six triples off the bench for his first 20-point effort since the Nov. 4 loss to Golden State. The rookie first-rounder is beginning to trend up over his last six games (two starts), as he's averaging 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 threes in 24.9 minutes during this span. George has struggled for efficiency overall this season, but Thursday's showing could earn him more playing time with the rebuilding Wizards going forward.