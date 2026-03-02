Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

George (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against the Rockets.

George will shake off his questionable tag for the front end of this back-to-back set. His status for Tuesday against Orlando could be up in the air if the Wizards contemplate a maintenance day.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
