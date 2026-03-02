Kyshawn George News: Cleared to play
George (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against the Rockets.
George will shake off his questionable tag for the front end of this back-to-back set. His status for Tuesday against Orlando could be up in the air if the Wizards contemplate a maintenance day.
