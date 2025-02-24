Fantasy Basketball
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Dominates on defense Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

George closed Monday's 107-99 victory over the Nets with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in 32 minutes.

George finished Monday's game as the Wizards' third-leading scorer behind Jordan Poole (26) and Bilal Coulibaly (20). However, it was George's defense that made him stand out, as he logged three steals and blocks each for the first time this season. He has been in Washington's starting lineup since Jan. 25, and since then he has averaged 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 29.2 minutes per game.

