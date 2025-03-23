Kyshawn George News: Double-doubles in loss

George provided 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-103 loss to the Knicks.

George not only grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds, but he also notched the first double-double of his young NBA career. George secured a regular starting role in late January and hasn't looked back since, cracking the starting lineup in each of his last 25 contests. He's averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in that span.