Kyshawn George News: Green light to play against Toronto
George (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
George was held out of Thursday's loss to the Hawks due to a left knee contusion, but the second-year pro has been cleared to return Saturday, which will likely result in Will Riley reverting to a bench role. George has averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks over 20.5 minutes per game over his last eight outings.
