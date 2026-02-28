Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Green light to play against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

George (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

George was held out of Thursday's loss to the Hawks due to a left knee contusion, but the second-year pro has been cleared to return Saturday, which will likely result in Will Riley reverting to a bench role. George has averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks over 20.5 minutes per game over his last eight outings.

