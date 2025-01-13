Kyshawn George News: Leads bench in loss Monday

George closed with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 18 minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

George led the Wizards' bench in scoring in an efficient outing from the field Monday. However, the rookie received limited playing time in his third consecutive contest off the bench, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting only 34.8 percent from the field in 21.3 minutes per contest.