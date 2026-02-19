Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Limited in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

George supplied six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Pacers.

George logged fewer than 25 minutes for the fifth time in his past six appearances, raising some doubt as to his overall fantasy appeal. Despite putting together what could be considered a breakout campaign, it appears as though George's playing time could be limited for the run home. For now, he warrants a roster spot in most leagues. However, managers will want to keep an eye on his minutes moving forward, as he could eventually become a disposable asset.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyshawn George See More
