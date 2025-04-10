Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Notches 13 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

George contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the 76ers.

Playing in just his second game since returning from a seven-game absence, George put together a pretty decent line in the loss. The Wizards are likely to be extremely shorthanded for the final two games of the regular season, so George could offer some streaming appeal in deeper formats.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now