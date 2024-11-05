Kyshawn George News: Notches 20 points

George totaled 20 points (7-19 FG, 6-17 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to Golden State.

George's 20 points is a new career-high mark, as well as his workload of 38 minutes and six three-point makes. With Kyle Kuzma sidelined by a groin issue, George has been getting an extended look in the rotation. He has struggled overall, however, as he's shooting 31.5 percent from the field, 20.5 percent from beyond the arc and 66.7 percent from the line through six games.