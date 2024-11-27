Kyshawn George News: Plays 26 minutes in rout

George posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Clippers.

Although he was moved to bench in Jordan Poole's (hip) return to action, George was still able to play 26 minutes in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Clippers. While his performance was muted, George could find himself garnering more playing time with an uptick in fantasy value once again after Kyle Kuzma exited Wednesday's game due to a rib injury. George would be a candidate to rejoin Washington's starting lineup if Kuzma is unable to play in Saturday's matchup with the Bucks. In his six appearances as a starter this season, the rookie first-rounder is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.