Kyshawn George News: Removed from injury report

George (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Following a seven-game absence due to an ankle sprain, George is set to be available against Indiana. The rookie first-rounder could have a minutes restriction Tuesday. Over nine games before suffering the the injury on March 24, George averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes.