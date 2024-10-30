Fantasy Basketball
Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Set for first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

George is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

George enters Wednesday's contest averaging 23.0 minutes per game through Washington's first three contests -- representing an impressive and quick rise to the rotation for the rookie. Despite being the 24th overall selection in the 2024 Draft, George's size and shooting has immediately found a niche.

Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
