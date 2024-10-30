Kyshawn George News: Set for first career start
George is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
George enters Wednesday's contest averaging 23.0 minutes per game through Washington's first three contests -- representing an impressive and quick rise to the rotation for the rookie. Despite being the 24th overall selection in the 2024 Draft, George's size and shooting has immediately found a niche.
