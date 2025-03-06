Kyshawn George News: Shines with 23-point effort

George closed Wednesday's 125-122 victory over Utah with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

George finished just one point shy of tying his season-best scoring output, and this was the third time the rookie scored at least 20 points. George has recorded double-digit points in three of his last five outings and seems to be settling nicely in a starting role. He's started in 17 appearances in a row, averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest in that span.