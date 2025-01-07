Kyshawn George News: Starting Tuesday

George will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

With Jordan Poole (hip) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) in street clothes Tuesday, George will join Washington's first unit. George is averaging just 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 threes in 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 32.2 percent from the field across his last nine games, but the rookie first-rounder is set to soak up additional usage against Houston and is worth a look as a streamer in most fantasy leagues.