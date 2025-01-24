Kyshawn George News: Three swipes in loss

George provided five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three steals and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie was quiet from the field once again, though he did tie the game-high mark in steals. George has struggled on the offensive end since his career-high 24-point performance Jan. 16, and in four outings since, he has averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 32.0 percent from the floor in 27.3 minutes per contest.