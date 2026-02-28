Kyshawn George headshot

Kyshawn George News: Will be limited Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Head coach Brian Keefe said George (knee) will operate under an unspecified minutes restriction in Saturday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

George will return from a one-game absence due to a left knee contusion, though he isn't expected to see a full workload. The second-year swingman has yet to log more than 26 minutes in a game through eight February appearances, during which he has averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.5 minutes per tilt.

