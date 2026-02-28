Kyshawn George News: Will be limited Saturday
Head coach Brian Keefe said George (knee) will operate under an unspecified minutes restriction in Saturday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
George will return from a one-game absence due to a left knee contusion, though he isn't expected to see a full workload. The second-year swingman has yet to log more than 26 minutes in a game through eight February appearances, during which he has averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.5 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyshawn George See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 262 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 262 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 226 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 226 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyshawn George See More