Lacey James News: Huge double-double in G League

James generated 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes of Tuesday's 112-104 G League loss to Windy City.

James flirted with a triple-double, but even without hitting double figures in assists, he still had an excellent game. The big man pulled down five offensive rebounds and shot over 50 percent from the field. James is averaging just 7.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during the regular season.