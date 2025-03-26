Lacey James News: Strong impact on glass in start

James finished with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-122 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

James has started five contests in a row and collected double-digit boards in consecutive outings. The 28-year-old is now averaging 6.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.5 minutes while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor across his five starting appearances in 2024-25.