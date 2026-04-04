Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Olbrich (foot) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Suns.

It appears Olbrich will continue to fight through the foot issue and make himself available for Sunday's game. The Australian big man is averaging 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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