Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable for Sunday
Olbrich (foot) is probable to play Sunday versus the Mavs.
Olbrich is dealing with bilateral plantar fasciitis, but it appears he plans to continue to push through the pain. The 22-year-old big man started in Friday's loss to the Magic and finished with six points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers across 32 minutes.
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