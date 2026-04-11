Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Olbrich (foot) is probable to play Sunday versus the Mavs.

Olbrich is dealing with bilateral plantar fasciitis, but it appears he plans to continue to push through the pain. The 22-year-old big man started in Friday's loss to the Magic and finished with six points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers across 32 minutes.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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