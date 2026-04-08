Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:14pm

Olbrich (foot) is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Olbrich is likely to play through soreness in both feet for the front end of this back-to-back set. He's averaging 12.6 minutes per game across his last eight appearances.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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