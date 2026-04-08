Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable for Thursday
Olbrich (foot) is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Olbrich is likely to play through soreness in both feet for the front end of this back-to-back set. He's averaging 12.6 minutes per game across his last eight appearances.
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