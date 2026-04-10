Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable Friday

Olbrich (foot) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Magic.

Assuming Olbrich sees the floor, he could have a bigger role given that Guerschon Yabusele -- and many other Bulls frontcourt players -- are sidelined. Olbrich has seen double-digit minutes in five consecutive games, averaging 5.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.4 minutes.