Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Olbrich (foot) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Magic.

Assuming Olbrich sees the floor, he could have a bigger role given that Guerschon Yabusele -- and many other Bulls frontcourt players -- are sidelined. Olbrich has seen double-digit minutes in five consecutive games, averaging 5.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.4 minutes.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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