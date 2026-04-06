Lachlan Olbrich Injury: Probable versus Washington
Olbrich (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Olbrich is battling bilateral Plantar Fasciitis. However, it's not expected to keep him off the floor versus the Wizards. With Nick Richards (elbow) out again, Olbrich should continue to see additional minutes from off the bench behind Guerschon Yabusele.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lachlan Olbrich See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1621 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 560 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lachlan Olbrich See More