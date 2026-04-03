Lachlan Olbrich News: Available Friday
Olbrich (foot) is available for Friday's game versus the Knicks.
Olbrich is nursing bilateral plantar fasciitis, but the issue won't stop him from playing Friday. With Nick Richards (elbow) out of action, Olbrich could see a larger share of the center minutes behind Guerschon Yabusele against New York.
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