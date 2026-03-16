Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Olbrich (calf) is available for Monday's game against Memphis.

Olbrich was previously listed as probable due to right calf pain but has been cleared to play in Monday's contest. The rookie has averaged just 5.9 minutes across his past 10 appearances, so there's no guarantee he'll see game action despite being available.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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