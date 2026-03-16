Lachlan Olbrich News: Available Monday
Olbrich (calf) is available for Monday's game against Memphis.
Olbrich was previously listed as probable due to right calf pain but has been cleared to play in Monday's contest. The rookie has averaged just 5.9 minutes across his past 10 appearances, so there's no guarantee he'll see game action despite being available.
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