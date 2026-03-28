Lachlan Olbrich News: Career-high 22 minutes

Olbrich ended Saturday's 125-124 loss to Memphis with eight points (2-2 FG, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes.

Olbrich started the second half over Leonard Miller, flirting with a double-double in what ended up being a career-high 22 minutes. While this was seemingly a step in the right direction for the rookie, it should be noted that Chicago was without both Nick Richards (elbow) and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle). Should one or both players return for Monday's game against the Spurs, Olbrich could very well find himself playing limited minutes off the bench.