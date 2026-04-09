Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 3:11pm

Olbrich (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus Washington.

Bilateral foot soreness won't stop Olbrich from playing Thursday. The rookie big man is set to occupy the backup center role behind Guerschon Yabusele, a role that's seen Olbrich average 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 16.5 minutes per contest in his last four games.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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