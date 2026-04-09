Lachlan Olbrich News: Cleared to play Thursday

Olbrich (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus Washington.

Bilateral foot soreness won't stop Olbrich from playing Thursday. The rookie big man is set to occupy the backup center role behind Guerschon Yabusele, a role that's seen Olbrich average 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 16.5 minutes per contest in his last four games.