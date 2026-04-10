Lachlan Olbrich News: First NBA start Friday

Olbrich is in the Bulls' starting lineup against the Magic on Friday.

The rookie second-rounder has operated in an expanded role of the bench as of late, averaging 15.4 minutes per game over his last seven outings. Olbrich will have the opportunity to serve in an even bigger role Friday as he makes his first NBA start. He'll join Tre Jones, Collin Sexton, Matas Buzelis and Leonard Miller in the Bulls' staring lineup.