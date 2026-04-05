Lachlan Olbrich News: Good to go Sunday

Olbrich (foot) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Suns, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Olbrich was initially added to the injury report as probable due to a foot issue, but it won't prevent him from taking the court Sunday. He's averaging 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his last four outings, all off the bench. Given the Bulls' lengthy injury report, Olbrich should have a sizable spot in the rotation versus Phoenix.